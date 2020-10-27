First Community Bancshares: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BLUEFIELD, Va. (AP) _ First Community Bancshares Inc. (FCBC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $8.3 million.

The bank, based in Bluefield, Virginia, said it had earnings of 47 cents per share.

The holding company for First Community Bank posted revenue of $35.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $34.5 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

First Community Bancshares shares have declined 38% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $19.14, a drop of 41% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FCBC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FCBC