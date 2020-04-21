First Horizon: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) _ First Horizon National Corp. (FHN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $13.6 million.

The Memphis, Tennessee-based bank said it had earnings of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $553.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $477.6 million, topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $473.9 million.

First Horizon shares have decreased 52% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 46% in the last 12 months.

