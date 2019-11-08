Five Point: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) _ Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH) on Friday reported a loss of $10.7 million in its third quarter.

The Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share.

The real estate developer posted revenue of $12 million in the period.

Five Point shares have dropped roughly 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 18% in the last 12 months.

