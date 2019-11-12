Fonar: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) _ Fonar Corp. (FONR) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $3.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Melville, New York-based company said it had net income of 47 cents.

The MRI scanner designer posted revenue of $21.7 million in the period.

Fonar shares have climbed slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $20.32, a drop of nearly 9% in the last 12 months.

_____

