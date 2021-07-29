Ford, Qualcomm rise; Citrix Systems, PayPal fall

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday: Yum Brands Inc., up $7.70 to $130.31. The owner of the KFC and Taco Bell chains reported encouraging second-quarter financial results. LendingClub Corp., up $7.77 to $24.02. The company, which connects borrowers and lenders online, reported a surprise second-quarter profit. Meritage Homes Corp., up $11.21 to $106.90. The homebuilder handily beat Wall Street's second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts. Ford Motor Co., up 53 cents to $14.39. The automaker reported a surprise second-quarter profit on strong sales of pickup trucks and SUVs. Citrix Systems Inc., down $15.55 to $99. The cloud computing company cut its profit and revenue forecasts for the year. PayPal Holdings Inc., down $18.81 to $283.17. The digital payments company reported weak second-quarter revenue and gave investors a disappointing financial forecast. Altice USA Inc., down $2.85 to $31.26. The cable television provider\u2019s second-quarter profit fell short of analysts\u2019 forecasts. Qualcomm Inc., up $8.55 to $150.99. The chipmaker's fiscal third-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.