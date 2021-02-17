Former Trump casino where stars played goes out with a bang WAYNE PARRY, Associated Press Feb. 17, 2021 Updated: Feb. 17, 2021 3:11 p.m.
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A spot on the Atlantic City Boardwalk where movie stars, athletes and rock stars used to party — and a future president honed his instincts for bravado and hype — was reduced to a dusty pile of rubble on Wednesday.
The former Trump Plaza casino was imploded after falling into such disrepair that chunks of the building began peeling off and crashing to the ground.