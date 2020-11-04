Franchise Group: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) _ Franchise Group, Inc. (FRG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8.6 million in its third quarter.

The Virginia Beach, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The tax preparer posted revenue of $551 million in the period.

Franchise Group expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.1 billion to $2.15 billion.

Franchise Group shares have increased almost 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $24.07, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

