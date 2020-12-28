From Zoom to Quibi, the tech winners and losers of 2020 BARBARA ORTUTAY and MAE ANDERSON, AP Technology Writers Dec. 28, 2020 Updated: Dec. 28, 2020 9:31 p.m.
We streamed, we Zoomed, we ordered groceries and houseplants online, we created virtual villages while navigating laptop shortages to work and learn from home. In many ways, 2020′s pandemic-induced isolation threw our dependence on technology into overdrive, snipping away at our real-life connections while bringing digital relationships to the fore.
But for every life-changing Zoom, there was at least one soon-forgotten Quibi. Here's a look at the year's tech winners and losers.
