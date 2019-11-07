GTx: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ GTx Inc. (ONCT) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.9 million in its third quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $544,000 in the period.

GTx shares have climbed almost 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $5.78, a decrease of 50% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ONCT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ONCT