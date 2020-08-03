Gaiam: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (AP) _ Gaiam Inc. (GAIA) on Monday reported a loss of $2.5 million in its second quarter.

The Louisville, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share.

The lifestyle media company posted revenue of $16.2 million in the period.

Gaiam shares have climbed 25% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $10, an increase of 72% in the last 12 months.

