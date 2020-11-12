https://www.sheltonherald.com/business/article/Galmed-Pharmaceuticals-3Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15721503.php
Galmed Pharmaceuticals: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) _ Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.9 million in its third quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents.
The company's shares closed at $3.36. A year ago, they were trading at $4.45.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GLMD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GLMD
