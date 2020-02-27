Gannett: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $95.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.05. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and asset impairment costs, were $1.10 per share.

The newspaper company posted revenue of $699.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $119.8 million, or $1.77 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.87 billion.

The company's shares closed at $4.89. A year ago, they were trading at $13.65.

