Gartner, Arconic rise; SolarEdge, Maxar fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday: Mosaic Co. down 70 cents to $34.33. The fertilizer maker warned that sales could be constrained because of low inventory. SolarEdge Technologies Inc., down $41.49 to $218.57. The solar energy technology company reported weak first-quarter profit. Service Corp. International, up $3.40 to $56.71. The funeral home and cemetery operator reported strong first-quarter profit and revenue. Gartner Inc., up $28.08 to $225.49. The IT services company blew away analysts' first-quarter profit forecasts. Arconic Corp., up $5.64 to $35. The maker of aluminum products for the aerospace, automotive and architecture industries beat Wall Street's first-quarter forecasts. Maxar Technologies Inc., down $10.15 to $29.08. The satellite company's first-quarter loss was far larger than Wall Street expected. Freshpet Inc., down $8.60 to $175.40. The fresh pet food maker reported disappointing first-quarter earnings. CVS Health Corp., up $3.43 to $81.12. The pharmacy chain reported solid first-quarter financial results and gave an encouraging profit forecast.