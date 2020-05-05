Genworth Financial: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of $66 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 7 cents per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $1.84 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.99 billion.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit $3.35. A year ago, they were trading at $3.93.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GNW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GNW