Genworth Financial: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $441 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 86 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 4 cents per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $2.14 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.98 billion.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $2.15. A year ago, they were trading at $3.90.

_____

