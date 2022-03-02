Germany to give $720 million to Holocaust survivors globally KIRSTEN GRIESHABER, Associated Press March 2, 2022 Updated: March 2, 2022 10:47 a.m.
Natalia Berezhnaya, left, is seen in Odessa, Ukraine, in this undated photo with her home care worker as one of approximately 5,200 Holocaust survivors in Ukraine who receives ongoing home care funded by the Claims Conference and implemented by the Jewish Joint Distribution Committee (JDC) and Hesed Social Service network.
FILE - A Rabbi sits in front of Germany's heraldic Eagle as he attends a special meeting of the German Parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, commemorating the victims of the Holocaust on the International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Jan. 27, 2021.
BERLIN (AP) — The organization that handles claims on behalf of Jews who suffered under the Nazis said Wednesday that Germany has agreed to extend another $720 million (647 million euros) to provide home care and supportive services for frail and vulnerable Holocaust survivors.
The New York-based Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, also referred to as the Claims Conference, said the money will be distributed to more than 300 social welfare organizations globally.
