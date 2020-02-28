Gibraltar Industries: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) _ Gibraltar Industries Inc. (ROCK) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit of $14.4 million.

The Buffalo, New York-based company said it had net income of 44 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, came to 62 cents per share.

The building-products company posted revenue of $258.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $65.1 million, or $1.99 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.05 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Gibraltar Industries expects its per-share earnings to range from 37 cents to 43 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $246 million to $256 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Gibraltar Industries expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.95 to $3.12 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion.

Gibraltar Industries shares have declined slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 20% in the last 12 months.

