Global Net Lease: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.

The New York-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $39.9 million, or 44 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $9.3 million, or 10 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $76.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $159.7 million, or $1.85 per share. Revenue was reported as $306.2 million.

The company's shares have climbed roughly 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased slightly more than 5% in the last 12 months.

