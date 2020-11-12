Globant: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

LUXEMBOURG (AP) _ Globant SA (GLOB) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $12.3 million.

The Luxembourg-based company said it had net income of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 60 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents per share.

The information technology services provider posted revenue of $207.2 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $203.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Globant expects its per-share earnings to be 66 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $220 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Globant shares have climbed 74% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $184.77, an increase of 78% in the last 12 months.

