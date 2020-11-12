Gold Standard Ventures: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Gold Standard Ventures Corp. (GSV) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit 68 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 78 cents.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GSV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GSV