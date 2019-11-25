Golub Capital BDC: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) on Monday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $74 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.02. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 35 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $49 million in the period.

Golub Capital BDC shares have risen 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $18.18, a decrease of 2% in the last 12 months.

