Golub Capital BDC: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $94.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 57 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 28 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $72 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $54.9 million, or 37 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $299 million.

Golub Capital BDC shares have dropped 24% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $13.99, a drop of 24% in the last 12 months.

_____

