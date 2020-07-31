Goosehead: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

WESTLAKE, Texas (AP) _ Goosehead Insurance Inc. (GSHD) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $3.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Westlake, Texas-based company said it had profit of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 23 cents per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $29.9 million in the period.

Goosehead expects full-year revenue in the range of $104 million to $109 million.

Goosehead shares have climbed 98% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 85% in the last 12 months.

