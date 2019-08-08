Grains higher, livestock lower.

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Sept. delivery gained 16.60 cents at $4.9560 a bushel; Sept. corn was up 7.60 cents at $4.1060 a bushel; Sept. oats rose 8 cents at $2.74 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans advanced 18.80 cents at 8.63 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was off .22 cent at $1.0770 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle lost 1.13 cents at $1.4022 a pound; Aug. lean hogs fell .16 cent at .7762 a pound.