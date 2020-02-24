Grains lower, livestock lower.

\CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Mar. delivery declined 28.20 cents at $5.38 a bushel; Mar. corn fell 8.60 cents at $3.7160 a bushel; Mar. oats was off 7.60 cents at $2.8960 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans lost 23.60 cents at 8.7340 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was was 1.32 cents sat $1.18 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle lost 3.02 cents at $1.3750 a pound; Apr. lean hogs fell 1.85 cents at .6477 a pound.