Grains mixed, livestock lower

Wheat for Dec. was up 1.50 cents at 5.1675 a bushel; Dec. corn was off 3 cents at 3.7875 a bushel, Dec. oats rose 6.25 cents $3.07 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans fell 6.75 cents at $9.75 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle was off .45 cent at $1.19 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle was fell 1.05 cents at $1.4680 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs lost 2.50 cents at $.6477 a pound.