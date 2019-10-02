Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Dec. delivery was off 2 cents at $4.8920 a bushel; Dec. corn was fell 2.20 cents at $3.8740 a bushel; Dec. oats was up 5.60 cents at $2.8160 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans rose 6.20 cents at 9.1440 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle rose .90 cent at $1.0538 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle off .76 cent at $1.4142 a pound; Oct. lean hogs fell 1.03 cents at .6262 a pound.