Grains mixed, livestock mixed

Wheat for Sept. was off 3.25 cents at 5.2950 a bushel; Sept. corn was up .25 cent at 3.1575 a bushel, Sept. oats fell 4 cents at $2.78 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans was up .25 cent at $8.9175 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was up .27 cent at $1.0172 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose 1.05 cents at $1.4302 a pound; while Aug. lean hogs fell 1.65 cents at $.5142 a pound.