Grains mixed, livestock mixed

\CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed on Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sept. was up .0620 cent at $5.1740 a bushel; Sept. corn rose .0460 cents at $3.2160 a bushel; Sept. oats was off .01 cent at $2.7120 a bushel; while Sept. soybeans was unchanged at 9.0120 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle fell .0070 cent at $1.0692 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was up .0018 cent $1.4358 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was off .0038 cent at .5560 pound.