Grains mostly higher, livestock higher.

Wheat for Mar. rose 8 cents at 5.49 a bushel; Mar. corn was up 1 cent at 3.8850 a bushel, Mar. oats fell 2.75 cents at $2.83 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans gained 1.25 cents at $9.3725 a bushel.

Beef and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle was up .62 cent at $1.2327 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle gained 1.88 cents at $1.4545 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs rose .20 cent at $.7090 pound.