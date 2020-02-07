Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed.

Wheat for Mar. rose 2.50 cents at 5.5875 a bushel; Mar. corn gained 4.25 cents at 3.8350 a bushel, Mar. oats was off 1.75 cents at $3.03 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans up 1 cent at $8.82 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle was up .20 cent at $1.2132 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle fell .70 cent at $1.3520 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs off .60 cent at $.5710 a pound.