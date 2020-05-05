Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

Wheat for May was up 1.25 cents at 5.2550 a bushel; May. corn rose 2.25 cents at 3.13 a bushel, May oats was unchanged at $3.15 a bushel; while May soybeans gained 4.25 cents at $8.3825 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle fell 1.62 cents at $.8647 a pound; May feeder cattle up .53 cent at $1.1.1960 a pound; while May. lean hogs fell 1.57 cents at $.6615 a pound.