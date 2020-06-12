Grains mostly higher,livestock mixed

Wheat for Jul. rose 2.75 cents at 5.02 a bushel; Jul. corn was up .25 cent at 3.30 a bushel, Jul. oats fell 2 cents at $3.17 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans rose 5.25 cents at $8.7125 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle was off .75 cent at $.9607 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell 1.07 cents at $1.3110 a pound; while Jun. lean hogs was up .03 cent at $.4800 a pound.