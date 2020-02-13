Grains mostly lower, livestock higher.

Wheat for Mar. was off 3.25 cents at 5.4425 a bushel; Mar. corn fell 3.25 cents at 3.7950 a bushel, Mar. oats lost 8.25 cents at $2.9525 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans was up 3.75 cents at $8.9625 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle rose .50 cent at $1.1945 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle gained 1.27 cents at $1.3632 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs was up .33 cent at $.5600 a pound.