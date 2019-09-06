Grains mostly lower, livestock lower

Wheat for Sept. was off 3.75 cents at 4.6025 a bushel; Sept. corn fell 4 cents at 3.4250 a bushel, Sept. oats was up 1.25 cents at $2.7625 a bushel; while Sept. soybeans lost 4.75 cents at $8.45 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle lost 3 cents at $.9487 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was off 1.05 cents at $1.3335 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs lost 2.80 cents at $.6350 a pound.