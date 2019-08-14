Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed.

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Sept. delivery lost 0.60 cent at $4.76 a bushel; Sept. corn fell 11 cents at $3.6640 a bushel; Sept. oats rose 6.20 cents at $2.7660 a bushel; while Sept. soybeans was off 6 cents at 8.75 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was unchanged at $1.0055 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell .98 cents at $1.3190 a pound; Aug. lean hogs was up .16 cent at .7928 a pound.