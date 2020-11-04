Greenlight Capital Re: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) _ Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. (GLRE) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $2.2 million.

The Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands-based company said it had net income of 6 cents per share.

The property and casualty reinsurance service provider posted revenue of $124 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $117.6 million.

Greenlight Capital Re shares have dropped 31% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $7.02, a fall of 36% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GLRE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GLRE