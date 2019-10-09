https://www.sheltonherald.com/business/article/Griffin-Fiscal-3Q-Earnings-Snapshot-14503504.php
Griffin: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Griffin Land & Nurseries Inc. (GRIF) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 20 cents.
The real estate and landscape company posted revenue of $8.9 million in the period.
Griffin shares have climbed 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 5% in the last 12 months.
