Griffon: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Griffon Corp. (GFF) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $21.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 50 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 59 cents per share.

The garage door and building products maker posted revenue of $632.1 million in the period.

Griffon shares have risen nearly 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $20.69, an increase of 24% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GFF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GFF