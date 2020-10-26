HBT Financial: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (AP) _ HBT Financial Inc. (HBT) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $10.6 million.

The bank, based in Bloomington, Illinois, said it had earnings of 38 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 39 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $40.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $38.9 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $38.8 million.

HBT Financial shares have decreased 32% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 19% in the last 12 months.

