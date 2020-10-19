HDFC Bank: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MUMBAI, India (AP) _ HDFC Bank Ltd. (HDB) on Sunday reported net income of $1.01 billion in its fiscal second quarter.

The Mumbai, India-based bank said it had earnings of 55 cents per share.

The financial services provider posted revenue of $5.18 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $3.15 billion, which beat Street forecasts.

HDFC Bank shares have fallen 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased almost 3% in the last 12 months.

