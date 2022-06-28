Hard Rock casino's charitable donations top $1M in 4 years WAYNE PARRY, Associated Press June 28, 2022
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of6 Joe Lupo, president of the Hard Rock casino in Atlantic City, N.J., waits to speak at a ceremony inside the casino on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at which Hard Rock made donations to four local community groups, bringing its donations total to $1 million in the four years since it opened. Wayne Parry/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 A Gene Simmons impersonator hands a cutout of a guitar onstage at a ceremony in the Hard Rock casino in Atlantic City, N.J., on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at which Hard Rock made donations to four local community groups, bringing its donations total to $1 million in the four years since it opened. Wayne Parry/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Clouds pass behind the guitar sculpture at the entrance to the Hard Rock casino in Atlantic City, N.J., on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, the day the casino made four charitable donations to local organizations, bringing its total to $1 million since the casino opened four years ago. Wayne Parry/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Clouds pass behind the guitar sculpture at the entrance to the Hard Rock casino in Atlantic City, N.J., on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, the day the casino made four charitable donations to local organizations, bringing its total to $1 million since the casino opened four years ago. Wayne Parry/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City's Hard Rock Hotel & Casino marked its fourth anniversary on Tuesday by making donations to four local charities, putting the casino's total charitable donations past the $1 million mark.
The casino donated $10,000 each to the Atlantic City Rescue Mission, CASA of Atlantic and Cape May Counties, Avanzar and Veterans Haven South.