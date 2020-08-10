Haverty Furniture: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Haverty Furniture Cos. (HVT) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $13.6 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 72 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 52 cents per share.

The residential furniture and accessories retailer posted revenue of $110 million in the period.

Haverty Furniture shares have decreased 20% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $16.20, a decrease of 12% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HVT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HVT