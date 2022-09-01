Hawaii quits coal in bid to fight climate change CALEB JONES, Associated Press Sep. 1, 2022 Updated: Sep. 1, 2022 9:05 p.m.
The AES Corporation coal-fired power plant in Kapolei, Hawaii is shown on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 during a ceremony to mark the closure of the facility. As Hawaii transitions toward its goal of achieving 100% renewable energy by 2045, the state's last coal-fired power plant closed this week ahead of a state law that bans the use of coal as a source of electricity beginning in 2023.
A coal barge and oil ship are docked in Honolulu after the state received its last shipment of coal, Thursday, July 28, 2022.
Windmills and solar panels are shown in Kahuku, Hawaii on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022.
The AES Corporation's coal-fired power plant is shown in Kapolei, Hawaii during a ceremony to mark the closure of the facility, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.
A windmill turns in the background in Kahuku, Hawaii on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022.
Hawaii Gov. David Ice speaks at the AES Corporation's coal-fired power plant in Kapolei, Hawaii during a ceremony to mark the closure of the facility, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.
Windmills and solar panels are shown in Kahuku, Hawaii on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022.
Construction crews work on unfinished racks for solar panels at the AES Corporation's West Oahu solar farm in Kapolei, Hawaii, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022.
Unfinished racks for solar panels are shown at the AES Corporation's West Oahu solar farm in Kapolei, Hawaii, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022.
Construction crews work on unfinished racks for solar panels at the AES Corporation's West Oahu solar farm in Kapolei, Hawaii, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022.
Windmills spin near the ocean in Kahuku, Hawaii on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022.
Oahu's power plants are shown on the horizon as an airliner takes off from the international airport in Honolulu, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022.
Makena Coffman, a professor at the University of Hawaii and the director of the university's Institute for Sustainability and Resilience, walks through campus on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022 in Honolulu.
Scott Glenn, the state of Hawaii's Chief Energy Officer, works in his office on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022 in Honolulu.
A coal barge is tied to a dock after delivering the last shipment of coal to Hawaii, Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Honolulu.
Hawaii receives its final shipment of coal from a barge docked in Honolulu, Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
24 of24
HONOLULU (AP) — The last bits of ash and greenhouse gases from Hawaii’s only remaining coal-fired power plant slipped into the environment this week when the state’s dirtiest source of electricity burned its final pieces of fuel.
The last coal shipment arrived in the islands at the end of July, and the AES Corporation coal plant closed Thursday after 30 years in operation. The facility produced up to one-fifth of the electricity on Oahu — the most populous island in a state of nearly 1.5 million people.