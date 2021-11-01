Leaders dial up doomsday warning to kick-start climate talks SETH BORENSTEIN, AP Science Writer Nov. 1, 2021 Updated: Nov. 1, 2021 4:42 p.m.
1 of30 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, right, greet U.S. President Joe Biden , at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow gathers leaders from around the world, in Scotland's biggest city, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming. (Christopher Furlong/Pool via AP) Christopher Furlong/AP Show More Show Less
2 of30 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson poses for a group photo during an evening reception to mark the opening day of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow gathers leaders from around the world, in Scotland's biggest city, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming. Alberto Pezzali/AP Show More Show Less 3 of30
4 of30 World Leaders pose for a group photo during an evening reception to mark the opening day of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow gathers leaders from around the world, in Scotland's biggest city, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming. Alberto Pezzali/AP Show More Show Less
5 of30 US President Joe Biden, center, poses for a group photo during an evening reception to mark the opening day of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow gathers leaders from around the world, in Scotland's biggest city, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming. Alberto Pezzali/AP Show More Show Less 6 of30
7 of30 Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley delivers a speech at the opening ceremony of the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday Nov. 1, 2021. The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow gathers leaders from around the world, in Scotland's biggest city, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming. (Yves Herman/Pool via AP) Yves Herman/AP Show More Show Less
8 of30 President Joe Biden speaks during the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. Evan Vucci/AP Show More Show Less 9 of30
10 of30 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, right, greet India Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow gathers leaders from around the world, in Scotland's biggest city, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming. Alastair Grant/AP Show More Show Less
11 of30 Maldives' President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih arrives for the COP26 summit at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday Nov. 1, 2021. The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow gathers leaders from around the world, in Scotland's biggest city, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming. (Phil Noble/Pool via AP) Phil Noble/AP Show More Show Less 12 of30
13 of30 An installation of the globe at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow gathers leaders from around the world, in Scotland's biggest city, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming. Alberto Pezzali/AP Show More Show Less
14 of30 France's President Emmanuel Macron speaks during the opening ceremony of the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday Nov. 1, 2021. The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow gathers leaders from around the world, in Scotland's biggest city, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming. (Yves Herman/Pool via AP) Yves Herman/AP Show More Show Less 15 of30
16 of30 A protester from PETA gatecrashes a protest of the Oxfam 'Big Head' caricatures featuring world leaders on the fringes of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow gathers leaders from around the world, in Scotland's biggest city, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming. Scott Heppell/AP Show More Show Less
17 of30 Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, sit by Italian Premier Mario Draghi, right, as they attend the opening ceremony of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow gathers leaders from around the world, in Scotland's biggest city, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming. (Jeff J Mitchell/Pool via AP) Jeff J Mitchell/AP Show More Show Less 18 of30
19 of30 Seychelles' President Wavel Ramkalawan arrives for the COP26 summit at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday Nov. 1, 2021. The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow gathers leaders from around the world, in Scotland's biggest city, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming. (Phil Noble/Pool via AP) Phil Noble/AP Show More Show Less
20 of30 Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, centre, speaks alongside fellow climate activists during a demonstration at Festival Park, in Glasgow, on the first day of the COP26 summit, in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow gathers leaders from around the world, in Scotland's biggest city, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP) Andrew Milligan/AP Show More Show Less 21 of30
22 of30 Britain's Queen Elizabeth II makes a video message to attendees of an evening reception to mark the opening day of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow gathers leaders from around the world, in Scotland's biggest city, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming. Alberto Pezzali/AP Show More Show Less
23 of30 German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, speaks to Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall as they attend an evening reception to mark the opening day of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow gathers leaders from around the world, in Scotland's biggest city, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming. Alberto Pezzali/AP Show More Show Less 24 of30
25 of30 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives on an electric bus with other leaders and attendees including Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta, left, to attend an evening reception to mark the opening day of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow gathers leaders from around the world, in Scotland's biggest city, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming. Alberto Pezzali/AP Show More Show Less
26 of30 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, greets Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge as they arrive to attend an evening reception to mark the opening day of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow gathers leaders from around the world, in Scotland's biggest city, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming. Alberto Pezzali/AP Show More Show Less 27 of30
28 of30 European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council's President Charles Michel attend the opening ceremony of the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday Nov. 1, 2021. The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow gathers leaders from around the world, in Scotland's biggest city, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming. (Yves Herman/Pool via AP) Yves Herman/AP Show More Show Less
29 of30 Oxfam 'Big Head' caricatures of world leaders protest on the fringes of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow gathers leaders from around the world, in Scotland's biggest city, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming. Scott Heppell/AP Show More Show Less
30 of30
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — World leaders turned up the heat and resorted to end-of-the-world rhetoric Monday in an attempt to bring new urgency to sputtering international climate negotiations.
The metaphors were dramatic and mixed at the start of the talks, known as COP26. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson described global warming as “a doomsday device” strapped to humanity. United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres told his colleagues that humans are “digging our own graves.” And Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, speaking for vulnerable island nations, added moral thunder, warning leaders not to “allow the path of greed and selfishness to sow the seeds of our common destruction.”
Written By
SETH BORENSTEIN