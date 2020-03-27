Hilton, Gap fall; Sportsman's Warehouse rises
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Friday:
VMware Inc.. down $8.98 to $115.74.
The cloud-computing software company pulled its first-quarter and fiscal 2021 financial forecasts.
Virtusa Corp., down $3.93 to $27.11.
The information technology services company pulled its fourth-quarter and fiscal 2020 financial forecasts.
Lululemon Athletica Inc., down $11.96 to $188.84.
The athletic apparel maker declined to give a financial forecast because of the uncertain impact from the virus pandemic.
GameStop Corp., down 19 cents to $4.22.
The video game retailer handily beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter profit forecasts.
Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc., up 35 cents to $5.96.
The outdoor sporting goods retailer reported strong fourth-quarter sales and profits.
Lear Corp., down $6.81 to $89.04.
The automotive technology company is cutting costs while suspending stock buybacks and dividends.
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., down $4.05 to $69.15.
The hotel operator is suspending stock buybacks and dividends, and furloughing corporate staff.
Gap Inc., down 66 cents to $7.79.
The retailer is cutting costs, suspending its dividend and tapping credit because of halted sales during the virus pandemic.