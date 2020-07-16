Home BancShares: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) _ Home BancShares Inc. (HOMB) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $62.8 million.

The Conway, Arkansas-based bank said it had earnings of 38 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 47 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $196.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $173.7 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $163.4 million.

Home BancShares shares have decreased 20% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 17% in the last 12 months.

