Home Depot: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ The Home Depot Inc. (HD) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $2.77 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $2.53.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $2.53 per share.

The home-improvement retailer posted revenue of $27.22 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $27.47 billion.

Home Depot shares have climbed 39% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 25%. The stock has climbed 35% in the last 12 months.

