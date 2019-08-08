Horizon Global: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

TROY, Mich. (AP) _ Horizon Global Corp. (HZN) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.1 million in its second quarter.

The Troy, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 20 cents per share.

The towing and trailering equipment maker posted revenue of $223.2 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $4.42. A year ago, they were trading at $7.76.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HZN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HZN