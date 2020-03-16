Horizon Global: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

TROY, Mich. (AP) _ Horizon Global Corp. (HZN) on Monday reported a loss of $31.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Troy, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of $1.24. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs and severance costs, were 93 cents per share.

The towing and trailering equipment maker posted revenue of $142.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $80.8 million, or $3.19 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $690.5 million.

The company's shares closed at $2.26. A year ago, they were trading at $2.24.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HZN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HZN